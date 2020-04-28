On April 22, Dr. Dan Erickson and Dr. Artin Massihi, two Emergency Care physicians in Kern County, California, each of who has 20 years of medical practice experience and expertise in immunology and microbiology, held a videotaped press conference.

The urgent message of the doctors is as follows:

“If you’re going to dance on someone’s constitutional rights you better have a good reason, you better have a really good reason, not just a theory.

Typically you quarantine the sick. When someone has measles you quarantine them. We’ve never seen where we quarantine the healthy.

The immune system is built by exposure to antigens: viruses, bacteria. When you’re a little child crawling on the ground, putting stuff in your mouth, viruses and bacteria come in. You form an antigen antibody complex. You form IgG IgM. This is how your immune system is built. You don’t take a small child put them in bubble wrap in a room and say, “go have a healthy immune system.

Sheltering in place decreases your immune system. And then as we all come out of shelter in place with a lower immune system and start trading viruses, bacteria—what do you think is going to happen? Disease is going to spike.

We've never, ever responded like this in the history of the country why are we doing this now? The real life data doesn't support it. Looking at theories and models—which is what [officials like Dr. Fauci] use—is very different than the way the actual virus presents itself throughout communities.

When someone dies in this country right now they're not talking about the high blood pressure, the diabetes, the stroke. They say they died from COVID. We've been to hundreds of autopsies. You don't talk about one thing, you talk about comorbidities. COVID was part of it, it is not the reason they died folks. When I'm writing up my death report I'm being pressured to add COVID. Why is that? Why are we being pressured to add COVID? To maybe increase the numbers, and make it look a little bit worse than it is.

There's two ways to get rid of virus: either burns itself out or herd immunity. For hundreds of years we relied on herd immunity.

Do we need to still shelter in place? Our answer is emphatically no. Do we need businesses to be shut down? Emphatically no. Do we need to have it, do we need to test them, and get them back to work? Yes, we do.

We also need to put measures in place so economic shutdown like this does not happen again. We want to make sure we understand that quarantining the sick is what we do, not quarantine the healthy.

One of the most important things is we need our hospitals back up.

I don’t need a double-blind clinically controlled trial to tell me if sheltering in place is appropriate, that is a college-level understanding of microbiology.

A lot of times in medicine you have to make you have to make educated decisions with the data that you have. I can sit up in the 47th-floor in the penthouse and say we should do this, this, and this, but I haven’t seen a patient for 20 years—that’s not realistic.

The video went viral with more than 5 million, 460 thousand views. It sparked a debate about the value and justification for the lockdown of the citizens. Debate is a necessary requirement of both a democratic society and the integrity of science.

But we are at a critical juncture: either we preserve the freedom to debate, or we are condemned to lose both a democratic society and science-informed medical practice. YouTube’s Thought Police removed the video in an effort to suppress independent professional medical opinions that differed from those imposed by government bureaucrats.

The cavalier suppression of the right of physicians to make judgements based on data and experience, and our personal right to freedom of choice and freedom of speech is far more dangerous than a virus which cannot be suppressed until herd immunity is achieved by the healthy population. For those unafraid to listen to the reasoning of these physicians, the taped video has been reposted here, and here

Illus. Sarah Grillo

OpEd by Ron Paul, MD Former Congressman from Texas and US presidential candidate

Next In Coronavirus Tyranny Forced Vaccinations And ‘Digital Certificates’ – In my first week in the House of Representatives in 1976, I cast one of the two votes against legislation appropriating funds for a swine flu vaccination program. A swine flu outbreak was then dominating headlines, so most in DC were frantic to “do something” about the virus. Unfortunately, the hastily developed and rushed-into-production swine flu vaccine was not only ineffective, it was dangerous. Approximately 50 people who received the vaccine subsequently contracted Guillain-Barré syndrome, a potentially fatal form of paralysis. According to an expert with the Centers for Disease Control, the incidence of Guillain-Barré was four times higher among those who received the swine flu vaccine than in the general population. That sad history may soon repeat itself.

Right now, governments and private industries are working to rapidly develop and deploy a coronavirus vaccine. Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who is a major funder of these efforts, has suggested everyone who receives a vaccine be issued a “digital certificate” proving he has been vaccinated. Dr. Anthony Fauci, whose record of wrong predictions makes him the Bill Kristol of epidemiology, also wants individuals to carry some proof they have been vaccinated. Another authoritarian proposal floated to deal with coronavirus is to force everyone to download a phone app that will track their movements. This would allow government officials to identify those who may have been near anyone who may have had coronavirus. Such mandatory “contact tracing” is an assault on our privacy and liberty. Vaccines can improve health. For example, vaccines helped reduce the incidence of diseases like polio. But not all vaccines are safe and effective for all people. Furthermore, certain modern practices, such as giving infants multiple vaccines at one time, may cause health problems. The fact that vaccines may benefit some people, or even most people, does not justify government forcing individuals to be vaccinated. It also does not justify vaccinating children against their parents’ wishes. And it certainly does not justify keeping individuals and families in involuntary quarantine because they do not have “digital certificates” proving they have had their shots. If government can force individuals to receive medical treatment against their will, then there is no reason why government cannot force individuals to buy medical insurance, prohibit them from owning firearms, dictate their terms of employment, and prevent them from taking arguably harmful actions like smoking marijuana or drinking raw milk. Similarly, if government can override parents’ wishes regarding medical treatment for their children, then there is no reason why government cannot usurp parental authority in other areas, such as education. Proponents of mandatory vaccines and enhanced surveillance are trying to blackmail the American people by arguing that the lockdown cannot end unless we create a healthcare surveillance state and make vaccination mandatory. The growing number of Americans who are tired of not being able to go to work, school, or church, or even to take their children to a park because of government mandates should reject this “deal.” Instead, they should demand an immediate end to the lockdowns and the restoration of individual responsibility for deciding how best to protect their health. *********

David Katz, MD, MPH, president of True Health Initiative and the founding director of the Yale-Griffin Prevention Research Center is a health care expert who raised alarms in an OpEd in The New York Times in March 2020, about the ill-advised across-the-board isolation as a tactic for dealing with the coronavirus:

“Pandemics occur when an entire population is vulnerable — that is, not immune — to a given pathogen capable of efficiently spreading itself. Immunity occurs when our immune system has developed antibodies against a germ, either naturally or as a result of a vaccine, and is fully prepared should exposure recur. The immune system response is so robust that the invading germ is eradicated before symptomatic disease can develop. Importantly, that robust immune response also prevents transmission. If a germ can’t secure its hold on your body, your body no longer serves as a vector to send it forward to the next potential host.… The clustering of complications and death from Covid-19 among the elderly and chronically ill, but not children (there have been only very rare deaths in children), suggests that we could achieve the crucial goals of social distancing — saving lives and not overwhelming our medical system — by preferentially protecting the medically frail and those over age 60, and in particular those over 70 and 80, from exposure. I am deeply concerned that the social, economic and public health consequences of this near total meltdown of normal life — schools and businesses closed, gatherings banned — will be long lasting and calamitous, possibly graver than the direct toll of the virus itself…Worse, I fear our efforts will do little to contain the virus, because we have a resource-constrained, fragmented, perennially underfunded public health system. Distributing such limited resources so widely, so shallowly and so haphazardly is a formula for failure. Such is the collateral damage of this diffuse form of warfare, aimed at “flattening” the epidemic curve generally rather than preferentially protecting the especially vulnerable.

Dr. Katz is a strong believer in strengthening one’s immune system the healthy dietary way: To boos one’s immune system, he recommends a diet of whole vegetables, fruits, legumes, grains, nuts and seeds.

Fiber, which stabilizes blood insulin and glucose, reduces inflammation and improves immune function.

Antioxidants, including flavonoids and carotenoids, to “protect our cells from oxidative injury as our immune system does its job.”

Zinc from mushrooms, grains and seafood to improve the function of lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell.

Unsaturated oils from seeds, nuts, olives and avocado, with or without fish and seafood, to prevent wayward inflammatory responses.

